The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Food City Arena in Knoxville, TN.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/11 program are the following:

* Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA

* Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory

* Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

* Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

WWE Raw Preview For Tonight’s Post-Backlash Show From Knoxville, TN. (5/11/2026)

The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Food City Arena in Knoxville, TN.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/11 program are the following:

* Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA

* Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory

* Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

* Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.