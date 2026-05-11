The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Food City Arena in Knoxville, TN.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/11 program are the following:
- * Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA
* Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory
* Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu
* Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
WWE Raw Preview For Tonight’s Post-Backlash Show From Knoxville, TN. (5/11/2026)
The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Food City Arena in Knoxville, TN.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/11 program are the following:
- * Open Challenge: Oba Femi vs. TBA
* Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory
* Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony with Jacob Fatu
* Brie Bella & Paige respond to The Judgment Day
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.