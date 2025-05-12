The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight in “The Blue Grass State.”
WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, May 12, 2025 post-WWE Backlash: St. Louis episode of the weekly prime time program:
* CM Punk will appear
* Penta vs. Chad Gable
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso to speak
* War Raiders vs. American Made
* IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Louisville, KY.
