The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight in “The Blue Grass State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, May 12, 2025 post-WWE Backlash: St. Louis episode of the weekly prime time program:

* CM Punk will appear

* Penta vs. Chad Gable

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso to speak

* War Raiders vs. American Made

* IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

