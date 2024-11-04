The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down tonight.
WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with a taped show from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender main event.
For those interested, you can read detailed WWE Raw Spoilers For November 4 From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show even airs!
Who will earn the right to challenge @Gunther_AUT for the World Heavyweight Championship?@ArcherOfInfamy vs. @DomMysterio35 vs. @WWESheamus vs. @WWERollins
Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/5gtBehWuEF
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2024