The road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks off tonight.

WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York with the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto episode of the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Monday, March 3, 2025 episode of the show:

* Seth Rollins appears

* CM Punk appears

* Gunther appears

* Bianca Belair appears

* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* War Raiders (c) vs. American Made (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Title)

