The road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks off tonight.
WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York with the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto episode of the show.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Monday, March 3, 2025 episode of the show:
* Seth Rollins appears
* CM Punk appears
* Gunther appears
* Bianca Belair appears
* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)
* War Raiders (c) vs. American Made (WWE Tag-Team Titles)
* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Title)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS for tomorrow night!
📍 BUFFALO
🎟️ https://t.co/FFQXxgAgUF pic.twitter.com/uhZfxrwwJH
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025