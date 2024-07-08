The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network with the fallout from the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour red brand prime time program is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable, as well as Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL.

Also scheduled is Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. LWO, and Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Ottawa.