The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down tonight in “The 2-1-6.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 3, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour prime time red brand Monday night program:
* Elimination Chamber qualifiers
* Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears
* Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Cleveland, OH.
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP promises a can't miss #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night!
📍 CLEVELAND
🎟️ https://t.co/Ak15daEX7R pic.twitter.com/kX0t5NADvo
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025