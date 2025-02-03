The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down tonight in “The 2-1-6.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 3, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour prime time red brand Monday night program:

* Elimination Chamber qualifiers

* Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

* Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Cleveland, OH.