The fallout from John Cena’s WWE retirement at Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down tonight in “The Sweetest Place on Earth.”

WWE Monday Night Raw is live tonight, December 15, 2025, from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, streaming worldwide at 8/7c via Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on Netflix red brand primetime program are the following matches, segments and appearances:

* CM Punk returns

* Gunther to appear

* The Usos vs. New Day

* Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Ivy Nile

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

