The fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Heading into the post-SummerSlam episode of the weekly two hour-plus red brand prime time program, the only match advertised is a rematch pitting Rusev vs. Sheamus.

On the official WWE website, Superstars advertised for the August 4 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn includes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley and Penta.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.