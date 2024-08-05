The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening from Baltimore, MD.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program, which once again airs on SyFy, is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under, New Day vs. AOP, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live.

Also scheduled is Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville, The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.