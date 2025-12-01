The fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames goes down tonight in “The Sugar City.”

WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening, December 1, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* The ‘Last Time is Now’ Semifinal Match: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso

* The ‘Last Time is Now’ Semifinal Match: Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Glendale, AZ.