The fallout from WWE WrestlePalooza goes down tonight.

Coming out of the historic start of the WWE on ESPN era on Saturday night, WWE returns this evening at a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix from Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues, the September 22, 2025 episode of WWE Raw takes place tonight as the first show following WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN.

Heading into tonight’s show, no matches or segments have been announced. Alicia Taylor noted on social media that she will be taking the night off, and that Lilian Garcia will be filling in for her.

WWE.com is advertising Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch and LA Knight for tonight’s show.

