The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 begins winding down tonight.
WWE returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home show” for the red brand.
On tap for tonight’s two-to-three hour episode of the weekly prime time Monday night WWE on Netflix program is Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in women’s tag-team action, as well as The War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.
The show will also feature the red brand debut of Logan Paul, as well as a live appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.
Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Atlanta, GA.
