WWE returns to The Mecca tonight as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues.

WWE Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Monday, March 10, 2025 episode of the weekly two-plus hour red brand prime time program:

* CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

