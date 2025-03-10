WWE returns to The Mecca tonight as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues.
WWE Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Monday, March 10, 2025 episode of the weekly two-plus hour red brand prime time program:
* CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (Steel Cage Match)
* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from MSG in NYC.