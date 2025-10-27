The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Advertised for the October 27, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches:

* CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face

* Roxanne Perez vs. Nikki Bella

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Penta vs. Rusev

