The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber continues tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
Advertised for the Monday, February 23, 2026 episode of WWE Raw are the following matches and segments:
- * Tribute to AJ Styles
* Brock Lesnar returns
* Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The “Original” El Grande Americano
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane
Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie
