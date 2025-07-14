The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 officially kicks off tonight in “The Magic City.”

WWE Raw returns live tonight with the fallout from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 at 8/7c from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Thus far, heading into the WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program this evening, the only match announced is a Gauntlet Match to determine the challenger for GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Scheduled to compete in the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet tonight are CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.