WWE is back tonight.

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening, live from Bossier City, LA., airing at 8/7c on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, October 12, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & The Usos) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, & Lucien Price)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

* Liv Morgan to appear

* Je’Von Evans medical update

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.