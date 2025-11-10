WWE Raw is live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts at 8/7c on Netflix.

Opening up the November 10 episode of WWE Raw will be the hometown legend himself, John Cena. “The Greatest of All-Time” will be making his final-ever appearance on WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, and has made it clear that it’s going to be a show fans are going to want to see.

John Cena teased an ‘incredible’ and ‘very special stop’ on the farewell tour for his appearance on WWE Raw.

“The TD Garden will be a very special stop on the Farewell Tour,” Cena wrote. “Looking forward to an incredible night in Boston with my WWE family!”

WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as the first pair of opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament that kicks off on tonight’s WWE Raw in Beantown.

Also advertised for the 11/10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is an appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on-the-line against Raquel Rodriguez, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defend their WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

