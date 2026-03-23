The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in Beantown.
WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
On tap for the March 23, 2026 episode of Raw on Netflix from Boston are the following matches, segments and appearances:
- * CM Punk will appear live
* Roman Reigns will appear live
* Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans
* Becky Lynch to address AJ Lee attack
* Brock Lesnar reacts to Oba Femi attack
* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* The Usos (c) vs. The Vision (WWE Tag-Team Titles)
* Penta (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio (WWE Intercontinental Title)
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Boston, MA.