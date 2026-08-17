WWE Raw is scheduled to premiere this evening on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Advertised for the Monday, August 17, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns

* Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship

* World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw Results.