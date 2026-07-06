The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight in “The Windy City.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Advertised for the July 6 episode of WWE Raw are the following matches and segments:

* Seth Rollins to open the show

* Oba Femi to appear live

* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision

* WWE Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.