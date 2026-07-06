The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight in “The Windy City.”
WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Advertised for the July 6 episode of WWE Raw are the following matches and segments:
- * Seth Rollins to open the show
* Oba Femi to appear live
* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision
* WWE Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Sweet Home Chicago!
📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/TKrec8ADiw
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 5, 2026