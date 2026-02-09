WWE returns live tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH.
Advertised for the February 9, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time red brand program are the following matches:
- * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
* Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Championship
* Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
- MORE WWE NEWS: WWE Star Says Legend Is Not Being Honest About Plans To Retire Soon: “I Just Don’t Think …”