WWE returns live tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH.

Advertised for the February 9, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time red brand program are the following matches:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches

* Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Championship

* Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

