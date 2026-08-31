WWE Raw is scheduled to premiere this evening on Netflix from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Advertised for the Monday, August 31, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
* World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Penta vs. Rey Fenix
* Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
* Men’s Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable to address his next challenger
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results.