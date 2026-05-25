The road to WWE Clash In Italy begins to wind down tonight.

WWE Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Officially announced matches advertised for the 5/25 show include the following:

* Oba Femi opens the show

* Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for the Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.