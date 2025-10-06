WWE Raw is live tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw show the official X account of the American Airlines Center arena in Dallas, Texas made an announcement regarding the opening segment.

“BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns returns to Dallas THIS Monday kicking off Monday Night Raw,” the announcement began. “Don’t miss your chance to see ‘The OTC’ live at American Airlines Center!”

Reigns returned in the closing moments of the September 30 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, NC., where he helped The Usos defeat The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag main event rematch from the historic WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event.

Also announced for the 10/6 Raw in Dallas, which will be the red brand “go-home show” for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event at the RAC Arena on October 11, is the return of CM Punk, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

It was also stressed throughout advertisements for next week’s show during the broadcast that the 10/6 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas will feature the usual start-time of 8/7c on Netflix. After that, things are likely to revert back to the 7/6c start-time, as it has been reported that WWE Raw will start at 7/6c for at least a few months.

