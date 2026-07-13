The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE returns with the Monday, July 13 episode of Raw from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Advertised for the 7/13 Raw in Dallas this evening at 8/7c on Netflix are the following matches and segments:

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

* Brock Lesnar makes his return

* Roman Reigns will appear live

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will be meeting face-to-face

* Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet: Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.