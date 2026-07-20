The road to WWE SummerSlam passes through Michigan, as WWE Raw takes place tonight.

Scheduled to emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the July 20 episode on Netflix this evening at 8/7c features the following lineup:

* Seth Rollins will open the show

* Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight

* Danhausen will appear

* Chad Gable will appear

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw results.