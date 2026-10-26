WWE is back tonight.

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening from Fresno, California, airing at 8/7c on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, October 26, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY

* No Disqualification Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Men’s Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.