WWE is back tonight.
WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening from Fresno, California, airing at 8/7c on Netflix.
Advertised for the Monday, October 26, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY
* No Disqualification Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Men’s Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.