The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash In Italy continues on Monday night.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/18 program are the following:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

* Oba Femi puts out an open challenge

* Roman Reigns promo

* Tornado Six Man Tag: El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.