The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash In Italy continues on Monday night.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Greensboro, North Carolina.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/18 program are the following:
- * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez
* Oba Femi puts out an open challenge
* Roman Reigns promo
* Tornado Six Man Tag: El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Greensboro, North Carolina!
📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/IhtC5LohVT
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 17, 2026