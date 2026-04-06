The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw airs at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Advertised for the Monday, April 6, 2026 episode:

* Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther’s attack

* World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

* Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be under the same roof

* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Michin & B-Fab

* Austin Theory vs. LA Knight

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.