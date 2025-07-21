The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Houston, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 21, 2025 episode:

* Roman Reigns & CM Punk will appear

* Becky Lynch’s proposal for Lyra Valkyria

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender: LWO vs. The Creed Brothers vs. New Day

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.