WWE officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania tonight!

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Advertised for the Monday, March 2, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Roman Reigns Appears

* AJ Lee Appears

* CM Punk Appears

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta

* GUNTHER vs. Dragon Lee

* Adam Pearce Addresses Seth Rollins’ Elimination Chamber Return

