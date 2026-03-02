WWE officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania tonight!
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.
Advertised for the Monday, March 2, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Roman Reigns Appears
* AJ Lee Appears
* CM Punk Appears
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta
* GUNTHER vs. Dragon Lee
* Adam Pearce Addresses Seth Rollins’ Elimination Chamber Return
