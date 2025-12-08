The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins winding down tonight in “The Show-Me State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Advertised for the Monday, December 8, 2025 episode of WWE Raw are the following matches and segments:

* GUNTHER Addresses the WWE Universe

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* Stephanie Vaquer Appearance

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The War Raiders

