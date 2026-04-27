The road to WWE Backlash continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Advertised to appear on the Monday, 27, 2026 show according to WWE.com are CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 4/27 Raw on Netflix include the following:

* Seth Rollins will kick off the show with a message for The Vision

* Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s WWE Backlash challenge

* Becky Lynch will appear live

* Joe Hendry concert

* Penta vs. Rusev

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.