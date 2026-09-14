WWE Raw is scheduled to premiere this evening on Netflix from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Advertised for the Monday, September 14, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Big Cass vs. Austin Theory vs. Je’Von Evans

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta

* New WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appears

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.