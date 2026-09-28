The road to WWE Money in the Bank continues tonight.

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Advertised for the Saturday, September 28, 2026 show are the following matches:

* The Bloodline addresses 946 kidnapping Solo Sikoa

* Oba Femi has a message for The Vision

* LA Knight addresses Roman Reigns

* Stephanie Vaquer addresses her next challenger for the Women’s World Championship

* Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

* Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.