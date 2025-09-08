WWE returns to ‘Cream City’ tonight.

The road to WWE WrestlePalooza continues this evening at 8/7c, as WWE Raw airs live via Netflix from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 8, 2025 episode:

* AJ Lee Appearance

* Seth Rollins to Appear

* AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Usos to make an announcement

* Contract Signing Between IYO SKY & Stephanie Vaquer

