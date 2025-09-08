WWE returns to ‘Cream City’ tonight.
The road to WWE WrestlePalooza continues this evening at 8/7c, as WWE Raw airs live via Netflix from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 8, 2025 episode:
* AJ Lee Appearance
* Seth Rollins to Appear
* AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* The Usos to make an announcement
* Contract Signing Between IYO SKY & Stephanie Vaquer
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Milwaukee, WI.