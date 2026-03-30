The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw airs at 8/7c on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Advertised for the Monday, March 30, 2026 episode:

* World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be under one roof

* Brock Lesnar returns to Monday Night Raw

* The Usos (c) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory for the WWE World Tag Team Championship in a New York Street Fight

* The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship

” IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.