The road to WWE Survivor Series WarGames on November 29 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c from world famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, November 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime red brand program:

* John Cena to kick off the show

* Nikki Bella to explain Stephanie Vaquer attack

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

