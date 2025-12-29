WWE’s red brand returns for the final time of the year tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida with the final episode of 2025.

Advertised for the December 29, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Dragon Lee & AJ Styles (c) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

* Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Vision (Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory) to open the show

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.