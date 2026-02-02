WWE returns live tonight from “The City of Brotherly Love.”
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Advertised for the February 2, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time is a world title stipulation match.
It will be “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer defending her WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a Philadelphia Street Fight.
