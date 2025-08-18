The road to WWE Clash in Paris continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 18, 2025 episode:

* Seth Rollins to speak

* Xavier Woods vs. Penta

* Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi to speak

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.