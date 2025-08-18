The road to WWE Clash in Paris continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 18, 2025 episode:
* Seth Rollins to speak
* Xavier Woods vs. Penta
* Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso
* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi to speak
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
