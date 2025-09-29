The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues tonight in “The City of Oaks.”

WWE Raw returns at the special start-time of 7/6c this evening live on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 29, 2025 episode:

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to appear

* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev

* Tag Team Tornado Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results.