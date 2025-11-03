WWE returns tonight from ‘The City of Vision.’
WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of the show.
The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off this evening, and advertised for the Monday, November 3, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:
* CM Punk to appear
* Penta vs. El Grande Americano
* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.