WWE returns tonight from ‘The City of Vision.’

WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of the show.

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off this evening, and advertised for the Monday, November 3, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:

* CM Punk to appear

* Penta vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

