WWE is back tonight.

The red brand returns this evening live on Netflix with this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Scheduled to emanate from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, tonight’s WWE Raw is advertised to feature the following matches and segments:

* Seth Rollins update from WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce

* Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will speak live

* Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* JD McDonagh and Finn Balor (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage.