The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Advertised for the March 16, 2026 “3:16 Day” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:
- * Brock Lesnar returns
* Roman Reigns returns
* AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)
* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Non-Title)
* Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
* El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage from San Antonio, TX.