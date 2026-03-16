The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertised for the March 16, 2026 “3:16 Day” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:

* Brock Lesnar returns

* Roman Reigns returns

* AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Non-Title)

* Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

* El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage from San Antonio, TX.