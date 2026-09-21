WWE Raw is scheduled to premiere this evening on Netflix from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Advertised for the Monday, September 21, 2026 show are the following matches:

* LA Knight will appear

* Penta to speak after his loss to Roman Reigns

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.