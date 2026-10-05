WWE is back tonight.

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., airing at 8/7c on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, October 5, 2026 show are the following matches:

* World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw to address LA Knight and The 946

* Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship

* Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

* Penta & Je’Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

* AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.