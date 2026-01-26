WWE returns live from “The Great White North” tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Advertised for the January 26, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* AJ Styles to appear

* GUNTHER to appear

* Bron Breakker & Adam Pearce candid conversation

* The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.