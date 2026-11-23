WWE is back tonight.

WWE Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Advertised for the Monday, November 23, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Team USA and Team Mexico name their fifth member

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

* Roman Reigns to appear

* WWE International Championship: Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix

* Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Raw Results coverage.